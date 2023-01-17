The points of recharge for electric cars on the Italian territory are destined to increase, thanks to the funds of PNRR intended for the construction of stations fast charging up to 175 kW. By 2025 they will in fact be installed over 21,000 top-up points on expressways and in urban centres, with an investment of 713 million euros. The installations will be fast, especially in light of the decrees of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security governing the methods of access to public tenders to receive funds.

New electric car charging stations

The PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) allocates 713 million euros to install as many as 21,255 charging points by the end of 2025, of which 7,500 HPC 175 kW charging infrastructures on expressways (or main extra-urban roads) e 13,755 90 kW fast charging infrastructures in cities.

Electric Citroën ë-C4 DC quick plug

Already in 2023 they will be realised 2,500 columns on the expressways and of 4,000 in urban areas Italian. The release of funds for the is also expected at a later time highways.

Electric car fast charging, where?

According to the provisions of the PNRR, the recharging points must be distributed on a uniform basis throughout the Italian territory, with the charging power being greater on fast-moving roads.

Here’s how they will be distributed 21,255 columns by Regions:

👉 Valle d ‘ Aosta: 48 on the highways and 29 in urban centers;

👉 Piedmont: 583 on highways and 851 in urban centres;

👉 Liguria: 141 on the highways and 319 in urban centres;

👉 Lombardy: 712 on the highways and 1,960 in urban centres;

👉 Veneto: 498 on highways and 979 in urban centres;

👉 Trentino Alto Adige: 256 on the highways and 234 in urban centres;

👉 Friuli Venezia Giulia: 194 on the highways and 265 in urban centres;

👉 Emilia Romagna: 546 on the highways and 902 in urban centres;

👉 Tuscany: 502 on highways and 817 in urban centres;

👉 Marche: 281 on the highways and 296 in urban centres;

👉 Umbria: 225 on the highways and 185 in urban centres;

👉 Lazio: 513 on the highways and 1,418 in urban centres;

👉 Abruzzo: 291 on highways and 391 in urban centres;

👉 Campania: 468 on the highways and 1,535 in urban centres;

👉 Molise: 119 on highways and 63 in urban centres;

👉 Puglia: 534 on highways and 941 in urban centres;

👉 Basilicata: 182 on highways and 143 in urban centres;

👉 Calabria: 382 on highways and 522 in urban centres;

👉 Sicily: 608 on the highways and 1,416 in urban centres;

👉 Sardinia: 417 on the highways and 489 in urban centres

Map of the new fast charging stations by 2025

PNRR fast charging columns

The investment of the PNRR is intended to finance up to 40% of costs of construction of the stations, which must be distributed on a uniform basis, therefore with a minimum level of recharging infrastructure per area, favoring the use of existing service stations and rest areas.

The PNRR allocates 713 million for the construction of recharging infrastructures

On the expressways, super-fast infrastructures (from 175 kW) are planned, to guarantee recharges quickly for long-distance itineraries, favoring installation at service stations and existing parking areas. The decree concerning columns in urban centers (at least 90 kW), instead takes into account the definition of criteria of the current circulating fleetthe availability of garages, parking lots, private garages, air quality, the current penetration of electric cars, the tourist vocation of the municipalities.

