The time of christmas shopping It has already started after the starting signal of Black Friday. These days Madrid welcomes new openings that promise to sweep sales on these dates and that will become a must-have for lovers of fashion and luxury. From the Salamanca neighborhood to the commercial Fuencarral streetthese are the new fashion, jewelry and accessories stores that have just opened their doors in the capital with spaces to enjoy in addition to buying.

Some of the spaces in the new store

Ecoalf



The Spanish fashion brand Ecoalf, a pioneer in its commitment to combining fashion, design and sustainability, has just opened a new store in Madrid, the fourth self-managed store in the capital. Located at number 28 Hermosilla Streetin the heart of the Salamanca neighborhood, the firm has once again trusted the talent of the Madrid interior designer Lorenzo Castilloalso responsible for its most emblematic establishment located behind the Santa Bárbara Palace. The new boutique has three floors where you can discover the latest Ecoalf fashion and accessories collections, surrounded by a minimalist atmosphere that gives all the attention to the garments. Combining sustainable materials with a cozy aesthetic, the space is dominated by wooden furniture, hydraulic and porcelain tile floors, and terracotta coverings, «all carefully selected to minimize environmental impact without sacrificing design«, they say from the brand. Designed to be carbon neutral, every detail has been designed to maximize energy efficiency. A whole set of details that convey the unmistakable essence of this brand in constant fight for the rights of the planet.

The new Hoff store in Madrid



The brand Hoff disembarks on the commercial Fuencarral street with a new store, – the second in Madrid along with the one on Velázquez Street -, which invites visitors to spend a cozy day of shopping. With a careful and minimalist designin the new boutique everything is ready to enjoy the experience and discover the brand’s new products, which also has a wide selection of its different collections from its iconic sneakers to other types of footwear such as ankle boots and ballet flats, fashion and accessories. Special mention deserves a nice interior patio in which visitors will be able to discover a small oasis in the heart of Madrid.

C/ Claudio Coello, 22 Sézane

The French brand arrives in the capital. Garments from the capsule collection with María de la Orden

Sézane



After the success of its last two pop-ups in Madrid and Barcelona, Sézane – the reference Parisian wardrobe – returns permanently to the capital this winter with the opening of its first permanent store in Spain. In the heart of Madrid, the store opens its doors just in time for Christmas and Epiphany, in the number 22 Claudio Coello Street where you can discover the brand’s new collections and the iconic Parisian Essentials, without forgetting shoes, leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. «We want our Madrid store to be a reunion spaceproposing events throughout the year in collaboration with local artists and talents to encourage an exchange between the Parisian je ne sais quoi and the Spanish creative sensibility,” the brand explains that since December 4 It already has its own store in the capital.









Image of the new boutique in Madrid and brand jewelry

Majorica



In full expansion, with new image and desirable collections, the historic brand Majorica has just opened at Serrano 56in the middle of Madrid’s golden mile. The new boutique now occupies the charming space left empty by the emblematic “Santa” candy store, which closed months ago after years being part of the lives of the most gourmet and sophisticated Madrid residents. The organic pearl brand worldwide, is reborn with an eclectic and multifaceted style, while recovering its legacy by reissuing historical pieces from its 134 years of life, it launches to present collections adapted to “L’air du temps” and a diversity of audiences not previously covered. The new store contains a large part of its collections where you can find classic pieces along with more modern ones, collections for brides and men with jewelry such as bracelets, cufflinks or earrings.

Sybilla’s ephemeral space in Madrid; the designer and some of the creations from the new collection

Sybilla



Sybilla returns to Madrid with an ephemeral space in which to find its new and limited autumn-winter 2024-2025 collection, titled ‘Anarchic’. A unique opportunity to discover the fascinating universe of emblematic designer and where you can buy some of their pieces. The pieces, produced in very limited series, are available in this ephemeral space located on Noviciado 9 street in Madrid, which opened its doors on November 29 and which will remain until February 28, 2025. From sportswear garments to evening dresses, ‘Anárquika’ offers a wide variety of prices and qualities with a versatile and personal design, designed to adapt to different types of personalities, bodies and occasions. Faithful to his search for new forms of connectionSybilla avoids being pigeonholed into traditional standards, allowing her collection to evolve week after week in response to the interaction with your clients.

C/ de Tamayo y Baus, 2 Bobo Chose

Bobo Chose’s ‘pop up’ in Madrid

@tamaradelafuente



The original fashion brand Bobo Chose has opened its first pop-up store in Madrid. It is a space that invites you to discover the fun spirit of the brand in a space of almost 100 square meters Designed to enjoy with the family. Located in full Justice neighborhoodthis pop-up marks the first stop on a special tour: the Bobo Choses Fun Toura journey without borders that will take the creative impetus of the brand to different cities, adapting to the character of each place, with future destinations yet to be revealed. Since its inception in 2009, Bobo Choses has sought unite fashion and sustainability in products that tell stories and celebrate authenticity. With collections for both children and adults, Their garments can now be found at number 2 Calle de Tamayo y Baus in Madrid.

Some of the spaces inside the new store

Herno



Herno has just opened its largest store in Europe in Madrid. Located in a historic building from 1924at number 19 of the famous Serrano street, the new boutique represents the perfect union between tradition and modernity, embodying the spirit and essence of the Italian brand. The space extends along 220 square metersand despite the dimensions it has an intimate and cozy atmosphere inside. The layout of the store evokes the structure of traditional Madrid stores, with a narrow, elongated space that accompanies the visitor on an almost secret tour, revealing itself little by little. The concept of the store evokes that of a cozy apartmentcomposed of micro-lounges with a vintage and retro air, which suggest the warmth of a private home. The idea behind this space is to offer an exclusive and personalized shopping experience in a exclusive and luxurious atmosphere.

Some of the spaces in the new Noirfonce “secret store”



The brand of Noirfonce urban fashion settles in Madrid with the opening of a “secret space” in the middle of the street Fortune. Located unexpectedly at the entrance to a garage, this new store guarantees an unusual experience, marked by mystery and exclusivity. With an innovative concept, the brand seeks to challenge expectations and redefine the physical shopping experience. With a wide sneaker and clothing catalog from a large selection of brands, Noirfonce also has its own brand and a variety of streetwear accessories among which to find the next Christmas gifts from sunglasses and wool hats to caps, fashion books or home accessories.