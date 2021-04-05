Ubisoft will give information in a few days about the new content of Far Cry 6. The long-awaited title of the French developer continues to be requested. According to Gamingbolt, the design director Ted timmins, we must wait just a little longer for the game. Ubisoft has a few titles with an upcoming release like Rainbow Six Quarantine (formerly known as «Parasite«) Or Far Cry 6 itself.

But while there have been rumors and leaks about the former, the latter has hardly had any presence. This could change soon as Timmins, responding to a Twitter user, said to wait «just a little more»And that the team has«exciting content to show«.

Far Cry 6 was scheduled to be released in February 2021, but it was delayed to fiscal year 2021/2022. It seems that the Ubisoft title would mark a launch window between April 2021 and September 2021. Although a release date of May 26 appeared in the Microsoft Store, no further details have been provided.

We will be in Yara, a tropical island that has a dictator and the people are in a strong revolution. The game will come to us dubbed into Latin Spanish, given the context, they want it to be a more faithful experience.

Far Cry 6 is currently in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC. The title has the intention to display 4K and 60 FPS on the latest generation consoles. We will be attentive to any information update.