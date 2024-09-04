What happened in Paderno also happened in Cagliariwhere a 17-year-old boy decided to rant against his family. He first hit his father in the back and then threatened his mother using a machete.

Luckily he was arrested by the police.

Cagliari: A 17-year-old boy rebels against his family

A new page of news, the one that has been dedicated to a family originally from Cagliari. A boy of only 17 years old has in fact decided to attack his family. The boy in question decided to act in the middle of the night, shortly after having discussed with the father.

The family members said that everything happened around 1am, when they started hearing noises. noises out of their house. The father then decided to go out as scared from the idea that someone could break into his home.

It is precisely in this circumstance that the 40-year-old man was allegedly attacked by his son, who decided to hit him with a knife behind him. The man then decided to cover up his son by making up a story. He said he had been hit by a stranger.

The intervention of the police

Luckily, the police arrived immediately on the scene and the father of the family, visibly injured, was transported to the nearest hospital. He is currently still hospitalized, although, fortunately, his life does not appear to be in danger.

A few hours later, however, the drama repeated itself, as the boy decided to attack his mother, even going so far as to threaten her with a macheteThe 17-year-old then began destroying all the furniture in the house, but once again the police were quick to intervene.

At that point the truth came out and the boy was taken into custody arrest. Given the charges he will have to answer for attempted murder and the testimonies of his parents will only confirm this hypothesis. Fortunately this time the worst has been averted, even if it is a hard blow for the family of this young boy.