August 15, 2022
New family | Laura Tähkävuori calls her husband’s children her own, and it is not always understood

August 15, 2022
Laura Tähkävuori has lived with her husband’s children under the same roof for years and calls them her own – and she also hears reproaches for it. Does the bonus parent only have obligations and no rights at all?

“I do not usually don’t be a jerk”, Laura Tähkävuori says as soon as he has sat down at the cafe table.

“But today, when I was thinking about this interview in advance, such tension really shot through my body. I’m not surprised at that. These are such themes that talking about them often brings all places to a standstill.”

Recommended

