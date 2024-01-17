New family | How to be a grandparent in your child's new family? You don't have to love your bonus grandchild, says Therapist

As new families become more common, the number of bonus grandparents also increases. Despite this, the public discussion about grandparents mostly concerns biological grandparents.

Milena has two biological and two bonus grandchildren, and the role of bonus grandmother has not always been easy. The founders of a new family must be ready to resolve disputes with their own parents as well.

Milena's daughter Laura told her mother that she met an interesting man at work. A common note was quickly found, and the couple started dating. Laura completed her studies alongside her work. Milena was suspicious. Laura was still young, and the man had children from a previous relationship. Laura had previously told Milena that she did not necessarily want children of her own, and as the relationship became established, Milena wondered how Laura would adapt to the new family routine.

