New families | The bonus parent may experience inadequacy and outsiderness

Many are left alone with their difficult feelings related to the new family. If such feelings are left untreated, they can show up in the adult’s relationship with the bonus children.

Bonus parenting can be seen and heard strongly on the phone and chat of the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association (MLL) Parents. Bonus parent means an adult who shares a common life with their partner’s child or children.

Bonus parents often think about the challenges related to their role and finding their own place in the new family, says the manager of MLL’s helpline and digital services Tatjana Pajamäki.

“Many recognize very difficult feelings in themselves, such as inadequacy and being an outsider. These feelings are often felt with guilt, and you may persevere with them alone, even though it is important to talk about them openly. If feelings are not dealt with, they can make bonus parenting difficult and show up, for example, in relation to bonus children,” says Pajamäki.

Parenthood expert Johanna Sassali The Population Association recognizes the phenomenon. Especially the bonus parent who lives in the same household as the child often has a lot of obligations towards the bonus child – but no rights, even though he may take care of the child as if he were his own.

If the bonus parent disagrees with his spouse on, for example, issues related to upbringing, he may struggle with his own role: does he need to be obeyed or does he have the right to interfere, for example, with the child’s screen time? Such situations are often made easier if things have been agreed in advance.

“Consistency and clear rules are also important for children, and for example, with divorced parents, it would be good to stick to more or less the same rules,” notes Sassali.

According to Sassal, the role of bonus parent does not come naturally to some people, and it requires quite a bit of learning. If bonus parenting arouses negative feelings, it is important to make sure that they do not show up in behavior towards the child.

In addition to MLL’s services, in matters related to bonus parenting, you can contact Väestöliitto’s family problem services.

MLL’s In the children’s and young people’s phone and chat, children and young people often talk about the adults in their lives – including their bonus parents.

“Many people want to talk about the feelings that different situations have evoked in relation to their bonus parent,” says Pajamäki.

According to Pajamäki, the success of the relationship between the child and the bonus parent often depends on the child’s age and individual characteristics, but equally also on what emotions the child experiences or senses from the other parent’s side: does the parent talk about the bonus parent or the child’s second home, for example, in a nostalgic tone? This is of great importance to whether the child has, as it were, permission to trust and become attached to the new adult in his life.

It is often easier for younger children to accept a new adult in their everyday life. Pajamäki says that the development process of adolescence involves gradually distancing oneself from one’s parent, in which case the young person does not necessarily want to create a relationship with a new adult at the same time.

“On the other hand, sometimes things can go the other way around. For some adolescents, a relationship may develop with the new adult in the family – who is safe but suitably distant – where they can share, for example, things that they have not been able to share with their own parent.

Child has not chosen their parents’ separation, and basically children often wait and hope for their parents to get back together, and do not want new adults in their home, Johanna Sassali reminds.

“For this reason, the child’s feelings towards the bonus parent are not necessarily very positive, at least right away, and time and peace are needed for the child to get to know the new adult in his life at his own pace. The development of a relationship can be supported by everyday spending time.”

The bonus parent may arouse intense jealousy in the child, and the child may fear missing out on something. For this reason, the parent also plays an important role in the development of the relationship between the child and the bonus parent, and he or she should remember to pay enough attention to the child.

If possible, moving in together should not be rushed, but it would be good to prepare the child as well as possible, so that the child has time to adapt to the idea, points out Tatjana Pajamäki.

“Openness and communication are important in all kinds of families, and they should be nurtured – or learned and built.”

Pajamäki emphasizes that equality is also extremely important in new families, where biological children and bonus children often live side by side. Children are usually sensitive to notice if other children get more attention than them.