Multitude of users have denounced This Wednesday That both the application and access to the customer section of the Unicaja digital banking are presenting issues, preventing access to customers or paying.

They also report that Unicaja datáphones used in many shops do not operate properly either. This is due to an “incidence”, before which they cannot do anything and that It has started several hours ago.

The message that can be found when accessing the application is as follows: “Digital ban Please try it again.

It’s about A problem, apparently, repeat offendersince the last falls were recorded on December 16, November 11, as in September, on day 2 and 27. Unicaja, on the other hand, has made available to users a mailbox to process all incidentsin addition to immediately answer the messages that come to social networks.

The service of @Unicabanco / @Unicajaresponde Leave more and more to want. The problems with their digital banking are more continuous, not being able to operate normally when it takes? – Hugo Velasco (@hugovelascof) Februry 19, 2025