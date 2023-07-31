New photos and a video which show filming of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Fallout TV adaptation have leaked online.

Filming looks to be taking place at a set depicting a Vault-Tec building, with the company’s logo painted in white on the floor. One zoomed-in photo shows a van with the writing “Hawthorne Medical Laboratories – A Division of Vault-Tec Corporation”, further suggesting the set is a Vault-Tec office of some sort.

Another photo shows an actor filming dressed up in armor and holding a taped together gun, and in the background there looks to be another actor in a white lab coat.

The leaks appear to have been taken from inside the building serving as the Vault-Tec office, meaning the source is presumably someone who worked on the show’s production. It’s unclear where the photos first originated online, but they’re now spreading on Twitter via various accounts.

Details of the Fallout TV series and its plot are still thin, although Todd Howard has stated it will not be a retelling of the games. Earlier set leaks have shown Vault 32 and vault dwellers, and a Super Duper Mart.

An official shot shared by Amazon last year confirmed Vault 33 will appear in the series, a location which has not been previously explored in the Fallout games.

Actors confirmed to be a part of the adaptation include Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Ella Purnell (voice of Jinx in Arcane), and Walton Goggins as a ghoul.