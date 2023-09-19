Bethesdaa huge software house that has been under Microsoft for some time, has produced and continues to produce enormously successful titles: just think of the very recent Starfield.

According to a recent leak, however, we certainly cannot say that the big names planned for the next few years by Bethesda are limited to The Elder Scrolls VI: we have what should be the release schedule of titles until 2026, and is truly full of surprises and great returns.

For thefinancial year of 2022 (the one that is about to begin) the following releases are planned: a Starfield DLC, the Indiana Jones game, a new expansion of TESO and the Remastered of Oblivion, the fourth chapter of the The Elder Scrolls series.

As regards thefinancial year 2023 we should expect several juicy releases: a new Doom called “Year Zero” complete with DLC, a new TESO expansion and two still mysterious games known as “Project Platinum” and “Project Kestrel”.

For thefinancial year 2024 instead, the releases of: The elder Scrolls VI, a DLC for the mysterious Project Kestrel, the remastered of Fallout 3, the sequel to Ghostwire Tokyo, Dishonored 3, a new DLC of the new Doom and a still mysterious game are planned.

If all these predictions prove correct, Bethesda would be working on it a huge number of titles really interesting ones which, however, may have to be an Xbox exclusive, as seems to be happening for The Elder Scrolls VI.