The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off phase 4 with WandaVision, but this won’t be the only series in the franchise on Disney Plus for long. One of the following releases is about The Falcon and the winter soldier, fiction that will reunite Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the last events of Avengers: Endgame

Falcon and the winter soldier trailer

What will Falcon and the winter soldier be about?

For this new installment, the protagonists Falcon and the winter soldier will have to face Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the same United States Government, which is seeking the replacement of the real Captain America: John Walker, also known as US Agent.

Cast Falcon and the winter soldier

The cast of the series is headed by Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. Other well-known faces to be featured include Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbl, Daniel Brühl, and Don Cheadle.

When is Falcon and the winter soldier released?

The new UCM series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will launch in mid-March 2021 via Disney Plus.

When is the trailer for Falcon and the winter soldier coming out in Super Bowl?

The trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive on the same date as the 2021 Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 6.30 pm (Peruvian time). In the event the Kansas City Chiefs will face against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021?

The entire live broadcast of Super Bowl 2021 will take place on CBS television in the United States. In the case of Peru and the other Latin American countries, the event will be available on ESPN and Fox Sports.