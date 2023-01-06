Republican lawmakers pray ahead of another round of votes for Republican leader McCarthy to be Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill. / EFE

The United States lives a new Groundhog Day. The blockade of the hard wing of the Republicans in Congress reaches its fourth day. His candidate to preside over the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, returned this Friday to undergo a new vote, the twelfth. In the eleventh he only got 200 supports – less than the previous days – of the 218 that he requires. But today the change has been made. And it is that more than a dozen of the most ‘trumpist’ Republicans have changed their minds and voted for the California congressman. However, he has not yet achieved the necessary support to lead, so at least one more vote will have to be held.

The twelfth session began at 6:00 p.m., Spanish time, and as the legislators voted, emotion was evident in the environment. At least fourteen congressmen from the more ‘Trumpist’ wing ended up supporting McCarthy. His allies, who after the negotiations anticipated a change of about ten or eleven representatives, would get up in the middle of the session and applaud that return. “This is a great step forward,” congratulated Dusty Johnson, from South Dakota, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’. “I think this shows that he is, by far, as he always has been, the only person who is fit to be elected as a speaker.”

McCarthy has made several concessions in recent days to move past political and social humiliation after losing the 11th round yesterday, making it the longest vote in 164 years. A record that he did not want to obtain. Negotiations have not stopped these days, especially in the last twenty-four hours. In this sense, the Republican candidate already announced this Friday progress in the tough internal negotiations within the party. But, although several congressmen have changed their minds, the talks have not yet borne fruit.