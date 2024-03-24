Arlington, Texas.- Fatherhood is growing! The Mexican Soccer Team was once again exhibited by the United States national team in the Concacaf Nations League.

Months ago, the Stars and Stripes he scored three and left it in semi-finals. Today, in the title match of the 2023-24 edition, the 'Team USA'of the coach, Gregg Berhalterappeared superior to Mexico to be three-time champion of the tournament.

Jaime Lozano It took a while to make the changes when the game was against the Tricolor. In the first 45' minutes, USES knocked on the door more times Guillermo Ochoa that Mexico the cabin of Matt Turner.

Luis Chavez tried to increase the confidence of the national team with a volley shot, but Mexico He did not want to take the risk and that led to the offensive working alone and without skill.

