Again, Chivas He started his participation in the game on the wrong foot Leagues Cup 2024as they lost on penalties 4-3 to the San Jose Earthquakes in it Levi’s Stadiumafter drawing 1-1 in regular time. Jeremy Ebobisse put the home team ahead, however, Roberto Alvarado avoided misfortune in added time to go to penalties and although they lost, they managed to add a point against two of the Quakesin a duel corresponding to the West Group 2which they share with The Los Angeles GalaxyThe result ends up being surprising, since the Americans are the worst team in the league. MLS appearing as bottom with 14 points, after four wins, two draws and 19 losses.
Very quick in the meeting, Ebobisse put the Earthquake ahead. At minute 6, Guadalajara lost possession of the ball in midfield, starting the Californian counterattack, with the Argentine Christian Espinoza advancing down the right flank to deliver a precise cross into the area with the French-born striker heading it in and beating it Raul Rangelafter a bad mark of Gilberto Sepulveda and Leonardo Sepulveda.
After the goal, the Sacred Flock went all out to try to find the equalizer, however, they did not have clear ideas, generating very little up front, being Cade Cowell the element that most sought to do damage through individual plays, without being able to succeed. In the complement, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago made changes, including the entry of the Alvarado lousewho has been underperforming since he was with the Mexican team in the America CupThe closest option came at 90+4′, when Fidel Barajas He sent a cross that he headed Armando Gonzalezbut the post said no.
When it seemed that Chivas He was going to suffer a painful defeat, he continually harassed the Brazilian’s goal Daniel Sousawho continually lost time due to an alleged injury. However, in the end there was a reward for the red and whites, because Matthew Chavez He put in a great diagonal from the left side so that The lice achieved the agonizing equalizer by putting the ball in the corner at 90+7′ and causing the penalty shootout.
Unfortunately, although he was the hero, The lice He was the first Guadalajara striker to miss the ball because the goalkeeper guessed his shot was to the left. Afterwards, Jack Skahan advancement, Alan Mozo equalized and the French Paul Marie erred. Later, Erick Gutierrez He concluded, just like the Brazilian Antonio Rodriguesfurther Cade Cowell flew his turn and although Fernando Beltran came out unscathed, Raul Rangel could not stop the shooting Alfredo Morales and the Brazilian Vitor Costafalling on penalties 4-3.
The big surprise of the day was that Javier Hernandez He did not even appear on the bench. Chicharito was seen with his teammates before the match, but he returned to the locker room. Without an official statement on the reason for his absence, some reports indicated that the forward did not participate in the match because he suffered a slight discomfort, so the coaching staff decided not to risk him, but he would be available to play against The Galaxy.
It should be remembered that in the last edition, the Guadalajara team suffered a resounding failure, since it was expected that it would advance from the group, since at least two of the three involved qualified, but in the end it did not achieve any points by losing 1-3 against the FC Cincinnati of Brandon Vazquez and 0-1 against the Sporting Kansas City of Alan Pulido.
