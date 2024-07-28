What a ball from Cristian Espinoza 👌

Perfect header from Jeremy Ebobisse 💥 @SJEarthquakes open the scoring against Chivas. #LeaguesCup2024

After the goal, the Sacred Flock went all out to try to find the equalizer, however, they did not have clear ideas, generating very little up front, being Cade Cowell the element that most sought to do damage through individual plays, without being able to succeed. In the complement, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago made changes, including the entry of the Alvarado lousewho has been underperforming since he was with the Mexican team in the America CupThe closest option came at 90+4′, when Fidel Barajas He sent a cross that he headed Armando Gonzalezbut the post said no.

ROBERTO ALVARADO TIES THE MATCH AT 97 MINUTES.

Unfortunately, although he was the hero, The lice He was the first Guadalajara striker to miss the ball because the goalkeeper guessed his shot was to the left. Afterwards, Jack Skahan advancement, Alan Mozo equalized and the French Paul Marie erred. Later, Erick Gutierrez He concluded, just like the Brazilian Antonio Rodriguesfurther Cade Cowell flew his turn and although Fernando Beltran came out unscathed, Raul Rangel could not stop the shooting Alfredo Morales and the Brazilian Vitor Costafalling on penalties 4-3.

CHIVAS TAKES A POINT! Our Chivas managed to rescue a point with a goal in the last minute from Piojo Alvarado. To get the extra point on penalties, they fell 3-4 after Piojo himself missed the first penalty.

It should be remembered that in the last edition, the Guadalajara team suffered a resounding failure, since it was expected that it would advance from the group, since at least two of the three involved qualified, but in the end it did not achieve any points by losing 1-3 against the FC Cincinnati of Brandon Vazquez and 0-1 against the Sporting Kansas City of Alan Pulido.