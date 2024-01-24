Dr Automobiles doubles and within the year will have a new production plant in Macchia d'Isernia, the brand's operational headquarters.

“From an industrial point of view – they explain to DR – a substantial development of the Macchia d'Isernia hub is envisaged through: the project of a new production plant which will provide for the total assembly of cars in Molise and which will complement the two already operational (the one for the DR and EVO brands and the one for Sportequipe and the further strengthening of the research and development centre; the expansion of the new spare parts warehouse inaugurated in 2023. All this will also lead to growth for the group in terms of employment with consequent positive effects for the Molise area”.

Over 500 people currently work for DR Automobiles and the resounding sales success aims to further increase the number of employees.

Sales numbers

Yes, because in 2023 with 32,657 car registrations in Italy, the group closes the year with an overall share of 2.08%. A precise commercial strategy, focused above all on sales to private individuals, has recorded a +106% increase in the retail channel compared to 2022 (29,833 cars compared to 14,499 last year) with a share that rises to 2.86%. 36,193 vehicles sold overall between Italy and abroad, thanks to incentive commercial policies and high-impact communication campaigns.

The turnover

Turnover grows to around 700 million euros. In 2024, new models are planned for the four current brands (DR – EVO – Sportequipe –