Researchers of the Harvard University and MIT have developed a mask that can detect the presence of the virus SARS-CoV-2 (causing Covid-19) in a person’s breath.
The technology has wearable biosensors that can be inserted into any standard face mask. The research was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
After breathing through the mask, the individual activates the test by a button that provides results within 90 minutes at levels of accuracy comparable to standard nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests such as polymerase chain reactions (PCR). ).
Watch the video released by Harvard University below:
