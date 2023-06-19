In addition to Drive to Survive, there will now also be a series that is completely fictional.

We already have a sensational docuseries on Netflix and a brand new Hollywood film is in the works, but what is still missing is a TV series about Formula 1. Don’t worry, there will be one too. With the ever-increasing popularity in the US, that was of course a matter of time.

Although the Formula 1 world is really a man’s world, surprisingly enough the leading role will be played by a woman. We’re talking about Felicity Jones, who you may know from Star Wars: Rogue One. She will not only play the lead role, but also act as a producer.

Will it be a series in which a female driver – against all odds – will beat the male drivers? No, probably not. The series focuses more on what goes on behind the scenes in Formula 1.

The TV series is about a fictional Formula 1 team owned by a family. So it looks like Felicity Jones is going to play a kind of Claire Williams. The series continues One and will also be created in collaboration with Formula 1.

The writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have been recruited for the script. They are not the first of the best, because they wrote the script for the widely acclaimed film Children of Men and the first Iron Man movie.

Fans of fictional Formula 1 stories (if there are any), now have two things to look forward to. First of all there is the F1 movie with Brad Pitt and there is also an F1 series in the making. When will this come out? That’s not a surprise.

