New F1 teams, the verdict soon

At the beginning of September we will know the future physiognomy of Formula 1. The negotiations between the FIA ​​and Liberty Media regarding the entry of two potential new teams starting from 2025 will be finalized: at least this is the intention of the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali, who asked the Andretti family to be patient for a few more weeks before knowing his future in the Circus. The former Ferrari team principal is fighting with the FIA ​​president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to assert the reasons of the teams, which for economic reasons do not want the number of participants to increase: now the boss of the Haas wall Günther Steiner also does it a matter of “survival” of some teams.

Steiner’s words

“There are ten very stable teams both technically and financially. If you involve another team and someone gets into a dangerous situation, in three or four years maybe only eight or nine teams will remain“, these are the words of the South Tyrolean in Spa. “The business is run by FOM, they have to make sure it is sustainable. At the moment we are at the peak. Formula 1 never stops growing: we could have 56 races and 22 teams in a year and everyone would be happy. I think we’ve had great growth over the last year, we’ve become very stable. We have ten very good teams and if you go to affect something, you could instead lose stability“.

“The risk is that in three years we will be sitting here saying that we have lost a team because it went bankrupt. F1 has never been as beautiful as it is now, it has never had ten teams that are so stable“, he added. “There was a FOM business plan to get us to where we are now, it didn’t happen by accident. Deals have been made, doing a great job And now they don’t want to risk admitting more teams for no good reason“.

A very rich cake

Under the current structure, the ten teams in 2022 grossed a total of $1.157 billion from Liberty Media. It is clear that with the addition of another team – if not two – the slices of the pie would be much smaller for everyone. Hence the current teams’ request to Andretti to give up being the 11th team but to buy Alpine, taking advantage of the management chaos underway at Enstone.