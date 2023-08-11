New F1 teams, the decision will be made in September

“We will find an agreement in September“. Thus the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays had communicated the period within which the Circus and the FIA ​​would have found a balance on the discussions concerning the new teams that could race in Formula 1 starting from 2025. And now Domenicali’s words are also confirmed by Mario Andrettiwho has been asked to wait another month before knowing if his team can register for the World Cup.

Andretti’s words

“From our point of view, we are just following the procedures. We did everything and now it’s in their hands“, commented a RacingNews365 the 1978 world champion, referring to FIA and Formula 1.”Right now we are waiting, but we should know something shortly. There is no specific timeline, but we were told early September. Getting to Formula 1 in 2025 would not only be beneficial, but also a key factor. It’s something that’s been forcefully proposed and I think it makes sense. We originally aimed for 2024, however as the process dragged on it became clear that 2025 was more feasible. As for i pilotsI can say for sure that there will be a US pilot and another expert“.

The answer to Marko

Big Foot he then replied to Helmut Markowho had suggested he buy the Alpine instead of adding two cars to the grid: “We are of course open to any opportunity, but regarding the purchase of a team the alternatives have already been explored“. The Andretti family, after unsuccessfully attempting to take over Sauber in 2021, “knocked on the doors” of other teams, however not finding anyone who wanted to sell.

Andretti’s is undoubtedly the candidacy that has made the most noise in recent months. The Americans have played in advance, allying themselves with General Motors and Cadillac also to dismiss the controversy on the “added value” that would lead their team to F1. A controversy artfully created by the teams to hide their fear of dividing the revenue pie by 11 and no longer by ten. A further “powerful” ally of the flying Istrian is certainly the FIA ​​president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who would like his entry and that of another team by 2026 at the latest. Liberty Media has been defending the economic interests of the teams and has been pursuing for months a tug of war with the Federation. The grid of the future will depend on the agreement between the government body and the commercial rights holder of Formula 1.