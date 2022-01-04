Cinema and Formula 1: two realities that have given rise, in recent years, to results as welcome as they are appreciated by the general public, as demonstrated by the series Drive to Survive, made by Netflix. With the exception of the latter, however, there was no lack of other prominent examples such as Rush, which traces the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt in the 1976 World Cup, in addition to the docu-film Schumacher, dedicated to the life and successes of the German champion. Regarding the special relationship between these two realities, the big screen could soon present a new movie on the Circus, albeit with a plot not inherent to real events. In particular, AppleTV + it would now be in the details to sign an agreement with the famous American actor Brad Pitt, chosen to play the part of a retired former Formula 1 driver who mentors a young and emerging talent.

As reported by Deadline, the film will be written by Ehren Kruger, already author of other recent works such as Top Gun: Maverick, and will be directed by Joseph Kosinksi with a production by Jerry Bruckheimer. Furthermore, Formula 1 would not yet have been involved in the making of the film – whose title is unknown – even if a first availability for participation in the cast would have already been shown by Lewis Hamilton. While Brad Pitt’s role is almost certain, the co-star’s name is not yet known. In this way, if the AppleTV + project were to be successful, for the channel it would be a further step forward in the interest already shown in live competitions, as well as in the creation of comedies or sports fiction.