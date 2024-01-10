Many have mentioned that today films related to the world of zombies have been exploited to the point of exhaustion and that productions like The Walking Dead They are fresh air for having a pioneering air, but the truth is that the trend has been going on for decades since what he did George A. Romero with The night of the Living Dead. And tapes like Extermination (28 Days Later) and its sequel have proven to be their own product, which is why people are clamoring for sequels.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, the director and writer respectively of the 2002 film, have ironically reunited 28 years later, a new zombie thriller that is expected to reach different studios, streaming applications and other potential buyers later this week according to multiple sources. WME, which represents Boyle and Garland, will jump into the production side and handle the sale.

For this they are looking to make a new trilogy of films, Boyle is confirmed to direct the first of them. Garland would write the same ones. The budget for each project would be in the range of $75 million. The pair would also produce them, as would original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, the former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, the division of the other studio Twentieth Century Fox that originally backed the original film and the sequel.

This is the synopsis of the franchise:

The film Extermination, directed by Danny Boyle and released in 2002, is a horror and science fiction thriller. The plot follows Jim (played by Cillian Murphy), a man who wakes up in a London hospital to discover that the city and much of the country are deserted. He soon realizes that an epidemic has broken out, transmitted by a virus that turns people into ferocious and violent bloodthirsty beings. Jim joins a group of survivors, including Selena (played by Naomie Harris) and Mark (played by Noah Huntley), and together they try to seek shelter and escape from the infected. As they advance, they face not only the threat of the infected, but also the decay of human society.

For now things are in the initial planning, but it is already a fact that there will be at least one return and from there it will depend on whether the remaining two are released.

Editor's note: I've never seen these movies, but with their popularity it's possible that both should be given a chance. It will just be a matter of seeing if they have them on the streaming platforms, the FOX thing comes to Star Plus, then we will have to verify.