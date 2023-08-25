We are a very short time away from the next FromSoftware game finally being released, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, even as the date approaches, it has revealed details of its history and, above all, the gameplay. And now, bandai namco is preparing us one last time with a video that may be liked by locals and strangers.

This time they show us an advance that can easily be the longest of their promotion, since it shows us cinematic scenes, gameplay and a slight explanation to introduce us to this genre of Mechas. And that will make the fans of Dark Soulsthat in this case we are moving away from that saga to move on to something completely different.

Here you can check it:

Here the description of Bandai Namco in terms of important points of the game:

– Pilot your robot in fast-paced, omnidirectional battles, taking advantage of your robot’s mobility both on the ground and in the air to ensure victory in massive arenas. – Explore a variety of play styles and combat styles by customizing your robot setup between missions. – Choose and equip your preferred pieces through a robust customization system that can drastically alter your game strategy, maneuverability, and battle style. – Deploy a wide variety of offensive and defensive tactics at close and long range to defeat powerful boss enemies.

Remember that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon the next one is released August 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: bandai namco

Editor’s note: It will certainly be a great way to approach Fromsoftware in a game that is out of the box. Although, it is likely that not all will end up adapting, we will see the opinions later.