The government, unions and employers have reached a preliminary agreement for the extension of the ERTE in the coming months. They have done so in a three-hour meeting held this Friday, in which the extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) has been agreed until next May 31. An extension of four months, taking into account that the deadline ended on January 31st.

An extension that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, ha had advanced to the microphones of Cadena SER last December 30th. During an interview on the Hoy por Hoy program, he indicated that he would like to reach an agreement before the negotiation period runs out. “I am going to ask the social agents not to take the negotiation beyond January 15”, commented the minister, who has reached a preliminary agreement a week ahead of schedule.

Now, the Government and social agents they have a week to close in agreement for the extension of the ERTE until May, as well as the aid associated with these employment protection mechanisms. Thus, they have met again on Monday, still with two issues to be discussed, According to the SER Chain:

– The unions, UGT and CCOO, raise the possibility of including the one known for “Counter to zero” to allow the extension of the coverage of certain aid until the year 2022.

– Regarding entrepreneurs, the employer raises limit the obligation to return the aid received in the event of layoffs within 6 months after an ERTE. In addition, the CEOE asks limit those exemptions only to laid off workers so as not to have to return all of the aid received. And the employer asks to change the bonus system with the intention to compensate businesses that cannot open and not the other way around.

Protection of more than 3.4 million workers

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year with a home confinement, ERTEs have provided coverage and protection to 3.4 million workers. It has even been returning workers to the job market. However, the arrival of new restrictions in the second – and now third- wave of coronavirus infections has made lERTE keep 755,000 workers suspended from employment for 9 months now.

In fact, this December, according to Social Security data, 8,000 more workers were suspended from employment this month. Data that continues to rise with the passing of Christmas and the entry of new limitations to slow the advance of the pandemic in this new 2021.