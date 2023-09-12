Want legalize your car chocolate but are you afraid of not meeting the requirements before the deadline of September 30? Today we will talk about one of the most anticipated topics by fans of the automotive industry in Mexico:

Will there be a new extension in the regularization period for chocolate cars? in the Republic after the deadline set for the last day of this month?

As we know, there are three main agencies of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) involved in the operational and regulatory issues surrounding the nationalization process of vehicles manufactured or assembled in the United States (USA) and Canada.

The three are the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the Public Vehicle Registry and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. Mexican institutions that will have an important role in another possible postponement of the deadline to regularize chocolate cars in Mexico.

But what is behind this topic?

New extension in sight?

The probability that the deadline to nationalize chocolate cars exists, however minimal it may be, is demonstrated by a not-so-old proposal made by the leader of the National Organization for the Protection of Family Heritage (Onappafa), José Guadalupe Barrios Núñez.

He, as well as other leaders of the Mexican industryhave put on the table the option that the last day to legalize foreign cars be postponed from September 30 until next Decemberthus contributing to thousands of people.

Citizens as the owners of the one million 751 vehicles that have managed to obtain national circulation papers for just a few days, according to the words of Rosa Icela Rodríguez in AMLO’s morning conference.

Thematic photo: Darkroom

The official added that as a result of the legalization of chocolate cars, 4.3 million pesos have been raised, which according to the Mexican president himself, will be used for the good of the states participating in the program.

These are just some of the benefits that the process of nationalization of foreign cars It contributes to the inhabitants of the Republic and even to the government itself, by obtaining more funds to implement for the common good.

Thematic photo: Darkroom

The possibility of extending once again the deadline to regularize chocolate cars exists, it’s happened before a few times. Will it happen once again?