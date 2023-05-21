FromFlorian Nauman close

Who carried out the attacks on Nord Stream 2? Even eight months after the crime, this is unclear. German investigations are now leading to Ukraine.

Munich – Investigations into the blasts on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline have been ongoing for months – also in Germany. Now there are apparently new developments: Current investigations by the Attorney General probably lead to Ukrainian military circles, among others. This is based on research by NDR, WDR, Suddeutscher Zeitung and the foreign media quickdraws (Sweden), front story (Poland) and Berlingske (Denmark) out.

The focus of the new findings is once again the sailing yacht “Andromeda”, the media reported on Sunday (May 21). The “Bavaria Cruiser” type ship is said to have started near Rostock in September 2022 with several people on board and stopped at the Danish island of Christiansö near the pipeline. The Nord Stream attacks were carried out on September 26th.

One of the crew members could have been a 26-year-old Ukrainian citizen. He may have previously served in the Ukrainian military and is based at a relative, according to information NDR, WDR and SZ also now in the military of Ukraine in defensive struggle against Russia. However, according to this source, he had not left Ukraine in September 2022. Another Ukrainian was probably not involved in the actual sabotage, but “in a supporting role”, the three media write.

Nord Stream 2 blast: Mystery of mailbox company in Poland – “traitor” in Crimea affected?

At the same time, another trail leads from the “Andromeda” to the Ukraine, it said. The yacht was rented by a Polish company from Warsaw, which, however, states a woman living in Ukraine as “President” in official documents. She confirmed that she was in charge of the company, but gave no further information.

The leak in the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 1: The energy company Eon is thinking about a repair. © –

According to investigators, it could be a letterbox company and its president a “straw woman”, wrote NDR, WDR and SZ. The company operates as a travel agency and has not recorded any significant sales for years – but then suddenly 2.8 million euros in 2020.

At that time, a 32-year-old took over the company as the owner at quickdraws to read. Although she presented a Ukrainian passport to the Polish trade authorities, she now also has Russian citizenship. She works for a Russian authority and is listed by Ukraine as a “traitor” because of her cooperation with the occupying forces. However, the woman denied any ownership and connection to the processes on the phone.

Trace of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2? New theses after the “ghost ships”

Loud quickdraws had the yacht been sighted near the gas line; German investigators also discovered traces of military explosives that could be used under water on the Andromeda. The tabloid put the crew at six people: five men and one woman. They arrived in a van with Polish license plates at the “Hohe Düne” marina north of Rostock.

However, there are also many unanswered questions: Ukrainian government agencies, but also officials from Poland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany have not commented on the research, it said. The German part of the research association emphasized that it remained unclear who was ultimately behind the attacks. Even if Ukrainians were involved in the attack, this does not necessarily mean that the government in Kiev was involved or approved.

In the past few months there have been repeated reports of “Russian ghost ships” in the Baltic Sea – also in close proximity to the explosions at Nord Stream 2 in terms of location and time. “The German sabotage investigators consider this track to be rather cold,” wrote the SZ now to this. According to satellite photos, there are no indications that Russian ships are involved. However, experts from Great Britain and Denmark recently saw things differently. (fn)

Rubric list picture: © –