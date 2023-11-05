Strana.ua reported new strong explosions in Odessa

New explosions occurred in Odessa, as reported by Strana.ua in Telegram-channel.

“They are reporting strong explosions in Odessa,” the publication notes. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of missile attacks in the city.

Explosions were also heard in the coastal areas of Kyiv-controlled Kherson, stated head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko. Part of the city was left without electricity after that.

An air raid alert has been declared in Odessa, Nikolaev and Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region, according to data online maps of the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

On the evening of November 5, amid an air raid warning in Odessa, an explosion occurred in the city. A day earlier, on November 4, four powerful explosions were reported in Kherson.