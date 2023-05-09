New explosions, at dawn, in the skies of Kiev. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia fired a barrage of 15 cruise missiles on the capital. Fortunately, the air defense systems managed to neutralize the attack. These attacks follow the launch of Russia’s largest drone swarm, which began ten days ago after a hiatus that had lasted since early March. Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said debris fell on a house in the southwest of the city, but there were no fatalities or serious damage to the building.



