Smoke at Russian air base in Saky last week: this Tuesday, explosions hit an ammunition depot and partially interrupted the flow of trains in Crimea

Explosions in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, hit an ammunition depot and partially interrupted the flow of trains in the region on Tuesday (16). It was the second record of damage to Russian infrastructure on the peninsula in a week – last Tuesday (9), there were explosions at the Russian air base in Saky.

Although Ukraine did not directly say that it was responsible for the two incidents, the occurrence of the explosions within a week indicates a greater ability of the country invaded by the Russians in February to cause damage to the attackers, since Crimea is located more than 100 kilometers from the nearest battlefronts and munitions sent from the West do not have that range.

On Tuesday, Moscow’s senior representative in Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, reported that two people were injured, rail traffic was partially disrupted and about 2,000 people were evacuated from a village near the stricken depot, but according to information from the Reuters agency, he did not detail the cause of the explosions.

An electricity substation caught fire near the town of Dzhankoi. According to Russian news agency RIA, seven passenger trains were delayed and rail traffic in northern Crimea was partially suspended.

On Twitter, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote a message suggesting action by Ukrainian forces: “A reminder: Crimea as a normal region represents the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Russian-occupied Crimea represents explosions of warehouses and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action”.

Last week, Ukraine reported that the blasts in Saky had left at least 60 dead. Eight fighter planes were reportedly destroyed. Ukraine has publicly denied responsibility, but Ukrainian officials told US media that the destruction was the result of an attack carried out by Kyiv.

Russia said the blasts in Saky were an accident and initially reported that only one person died.