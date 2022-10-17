Ukrainian capital has been under missile and drone alert since the early hours of the morning; there is no information about victims

Sirens warning of air strikes sounded in the early hours of Monday morning (17.Oct.2022) in Kiev. Alerts were followed by explosions and drone strikes. The Ukrainian capital has been suffering from an escalation of attacks for a week since the bridge between Russia and Crimea was destroyed.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts took place in the central district of Shevchenko. “Relief services work on site. (…) Air alert continues. Stay in shelters!”, he wrote on his profiles in the social networks.

According to Klitschko, the Kiev district was also the victim of a drone attack. A non-residential building would have been set on fire and surrounding residential buildings would have been damaged.

Until the publication of this text, there was no information about possible victims.

DONBASS

While Kiev is targeted by missiles and drones, Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting intensely in Donetsk and Luhansk, in southeastern Ukraine, and in Kherson, in the south.

“Very heavy fights are going on there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech published in social networks on Sunday night (16.Oct.2022).

Along with Zaporizhzhia, the 3 territories are part of the 4 regions annexed by Russia last month after referendums contested by Kiev and the West were held.

RETALIATION

The escalation of attacks across Ukraine, including the resumption of bombing of Kiev, is part of a violent counter-offensive by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of blowing up the only bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

The Kerch Bridge is 19 km long. It was built in 2018, 4 years after the annexation of Crimea by the Putin government. It is considered a symbol of taking over the territory.

The structure is an important gateway to the Kherson region. The incident adds to a string of recent defeats suffered by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bridge explosion a terrorist attack organized by Ukraine. Since then, the bombing of Ukrainian territory has increased sharply.