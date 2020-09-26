WhatsApp constantly brings new features to improve the experience of its users. WhatsApp 2.20.201.6 beta version for Android has a glimpse of the new feature ‘Expiring Media’. In this feature, media files sent to users such as images, videos and GIFs disappear automatically after viewing them once. After seeing this feature in the beta version, it has been learned that soon this feature may also be available for common users. It has also been learned that how this feature will work.

WABetaInfo has shared some screenshots of this feature. WhatsApp will inform the users receiving the message about the expiring media feature through pop-up notifications. In this pop-up, the user will see “This media will disappear once you leave this chat” which means this media file will disappear as soon as you leave the chat. It is something like Snapchat. Where the chat disappears as soon as the user exits the chat. As soon as the user receives a media file, he received a message like this, the reference is part of the latest WhatsApp beta version. However, this feature is not visible to end users. But, as the information is progressing in terms of the information revealed earlier, it can be expected that in future it can be made available to at least beta testers.

The feature that has just come out is currently part of the beta version. It is being told that this feature is getting ready now and it is expected that it can be brought to beta testers in the coming time. Let us tell you that apart from Snapchat, Instagram has such a feature in which you send instant photos and videos and after the user sees that file automatically disappears.