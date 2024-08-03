The Pokémon Company International, with an official note, has launched “Scarlatto e Violetto – Segreto Fiabesco”, the new expansion of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG).

A unique feature of this new expansion are the parallel foil cards that feature a new special foil pattern, highlighting the card’s artwork. These cards will be identifiable by an expansion code in the lower left corner, which will appear in a small white box with black text, unlike the traditional black box with white text. The expansion marks the debut of Pecharunt in the Pokémon TCG. Originally discovered in the downloadable content “The Treasure of Zero Point” for the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, Pecharunt appears as a Darkness-type Pokémon.

Its Ability Dominant Chains allows players to switch their Active Pokémon with a Darkness-type Pokémon on their Bench. Pecharunt-ex can be strategically paired with Okidogi-ex, Munkidori-ex, and Fezandipiti-ex to create different game tactics.

The cards from the expansion “Scarlet and Violet – Fairytale Secret” are available in the following products:

Star Trainer Set: Includes nine booster packs, a rare Pecharunt promo card, and various game accessories.

Kingambit Illustration Collection: Includes four booster packs, a rare promo card featuring Kingambit in the Ukiyo-e style, and two foil promo cards featuring Pawniard and Bisharp.

Kingdra-ex Special Illustration Collection: includes five booster packs, a rare promo card of Kingdra-ex in the Ukiyo-e style, and two holographic promo cards of Horsea and Seadra.

Greninja-ex Special Illustration Collection: includes five booster packs, a rare Ukiyo-e-style promo card of Greninja-ex, and two foil promo cards of Froakie and Frogadier.

Pack of Three Envelopes with Promotional Paper: Includes three booster packs and a foil promo card featuring Pecharunt.

Collector’s Mini Box (available from August 2, 2024): includes two envelopes, a sticker sheet and a card with illustrations of various characters to match the box.

Pack of Envelopes: includes six booster packs from this expansion and will be available starting September 6, 2024.

Trainers can also play “Crimson & Violet—Stolen Mystery” digitally on the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. The expansion will be available in the in-game store, where players can redeem crystals earned by completing daily objectives for various “Scarlet and Violet: Fairytale Secret” products.