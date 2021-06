June 29, 2021CommentRecent

Aeternum Game Studios SL shares a new trailer for Aeterna Noctis where we can get to know in depth this hand-drawn 2D metroidvania that combines challenging sections of platforms with intense combat, while we travel a new area of ​​the video game. Aeterna Noctis has a Spanish signature and will hit stores in December 2021 for PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.