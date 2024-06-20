ANDSerbian David Knezevich will have a trial in the United States when he is accused of the kidnapping of the Colombian Ana María Henaohis wife and from whom he planned to separate.

According to the criteria of

Now, the FBI and investigators revealed new evidence against the 36-year-old man, which has left a question: why would Knezevich have driven a car more than 2,500 kilometers to Spain?

Henao, who has American nationality, disappeared on February 2, 2024 in Madrid. According to the court file, she had traveled from Florida to Spain to take a break in the middle of the divorce she had initiated.

“The separation was controversial” because the man “did not want to divide the marital property equally with the victim,” an investigator said in the document.

Ana María Henao. Photo:Social networks. Share

She was last seen entering a building in that city, where she had rented an apartment.

David Knezevich’s movements when the Colombian disappeared

Days before his wife’s disappearance, Knezevich took a flight to Türkiye and then arrived in Serbia. On January 30, he left the latter country in a rented car, model Peugeot 308.

An FBI agent, who testified at the last hearing in the case, assured that Authorities found a stolen license plate from a car in Spain. When tracking, the license plate belonged to a vehicle from Serbia and had been reported stolen on January 29.

For investigators, the accused would have driven the vehicle with a different license plate from Belgrade to Madrid, a journey of more than 2,500 kilometers.. There is “a large amount of circumstantial evidence,” the agent reiterated and mentioned, for example, the geolocation data from Knezevich’s cell phone.

David Knezevich. Photo:Broward Sheriff’s Office Share

In addition, the Serbian was caught on February 2 in a store in Madrid buying a can of spray paint and two rolls of adhesive tape. At night, A man who, according to investigators, “has physical characteristics that resemble Knezevich” was seen inside Ana María’s apartment building. He painted a camera and, after a few minutes, left the place carrying a suitcase.

The man approached a camera to spray paint it. Photo:Prosecutor’s Office Share

He returned the vehicle on March 15, with several peculiarities: the windows were tinted, the license plate frame had changed and he had removed two stickers.

From the research, The car traveled about 7,677 kilometers during the time Knezevich rented it.

When will the trial against David Knezevich be?

The trial will begin on July 29, a Miami federal court judge ruled. It will last two weeks.

Knezevich has pleaded not guilty and has denied being at the locations revealed by investigators. He is being held in Miami without bail.

SEBASTIÁN GARCÍA C.

Latest News Editorial Journalist

*With information from EFE