Today, the Diesel Emissions Justice Foundation will take the French car group Stellantis to court.

With cheating software you should think of the Volkswagen diesel scandal in 2015. But they are not the only ones accused of using manipulative software. Several brands, including Mercedes-Benz and Renault, faced accusations and sometimes even raids from the authorities. It doesn’t stop there.

Because today Stellantis is all about cheating software. The car group meets the Diesel Emissions Justice Foundation in court. According to the foundation, Stellantis has been guilty of using cheating software. It would concern cars from the brands Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles. The Diesel Emissions Justice Foundation has a new study in which it can be shown that the brands are trying to hide the higher harmful emissions of diesel vehicles.

Today we are presenting new evidence to the court that Peugeot also uses cheating software in diesel vehicles. The two tested Peugeots are from 2016 and 2017 and used different techniques that should limit harmful emissions. The investigation shows that Peugeot cheats in both cases Wesley Vader, lawyer Stichting Diesel Emissions Justice

The Diesel Emissions Foundation hopes for a breakthrough in the case today. Stellantis is not the only car company involved with this foundation. Earlier there was already a case against Opel. In total there are class actions against five conglomerates of car manufacturers, importers and dealers.

Volkswagen

The session is not only about Stellantis. Volkswagen is also included. The Volkswagen Group has recently applied a software update. According to the German regulator KBA, this update should not be approved.

The update would still contain a manipulation whereby vehicles within a certain temperature range are in a more polluting position. In practice this means that diesels are more polluting than permitted. Stellantis would also use such manipulation. The foundation wants to hear the judge’s verdict on this case.

