US journalist John Dugan publishes new evidence in Nord Stream bombing case

American divers with deep-sea equipment took part in last year’s NATO exercises near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. This is stated in an anonymous letter received by American journalist John Dugan. The text of the message with new evidence of US involvement in the undermining of the Nord Streams was published RIA News.

An anonymous source provided photographs from the training site and documents as evidence, but asked not to distribute them, fearing for the disclosure of his identity. The journalist tried to contact the author, but he failed.

Course of events

According to the source, in June 2022 he took part in the Baltops exercises. On June 15, a group of Americans in civilian clothes arrived by helicopter. He called the author of the letter strange their hairstyles, mustaches and beards, as well as the absence of name tokens. The divers were greeted by a group of plainclothes men and a US Navy 6th Fleet vice admiral.

It is specified that the arrivals had MK-29 rebreathers, as well as other equipment that regular naval units do not use. In addition, they had small boxes. The divers spoke of participating in mine-clearing exercises aimed at finding and disarming anti-ship mines.

See also Djibouti celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai They left the boat in their rebreathers and disappeared underwater for more than six hours. There is no such self-contained equipment that will allow a diver to stay under water for six hours. With the latest military systems – three or four hours maximum An excerpt from an anonymous letter

After the Americans returned without boxes, after which they were taken by a helicopter. The commander of the Sixth Fleet, Vice Admiral Eugene Black, said before the start of the exercises that the program included the development of underwater mining. However, Dugan was unable to confirm the identity of the Vice Admiral referred to in the letter due to the fact that the author of the letter could not be contacted.

Sabotage at Nord Stream

In September, two explosions occurred on the strings of the Nord Stream gas pipelines during a sabotage, their total capacity amounted to almost one thousand kilograms of TNT.

It is reported that this conclusion was reached during interim consultations regarding the state of emergency, which took place with NATO representatives on the evening of September 28. Sources in the Danish Foreign Ministry claim that the group members blamed Russia for what happened, but did not reflect this in an official statement due to the lack of “additional evidence.” NATO called this state of emergency directed sabotage.

We, as allies, are committed to prepare, deter, and protect others from forceful use of energy and other hybrid tactics, whether by the nation or by non-state actors. Any deliberate attack on critical Allied infrastructure will result in a unified and decisive response. NATO

Seymour Hersh investigation

On February 8, American human rights activist and publicist Seymour Hersh published an article with evidence of US involvement in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, using submarines to plant the bombs.

Hersh stressed that the development of the plan was initiated by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland took part in the discussion. It is noted that US President Joe Biden was aware of the operation.

The human rights activist put forward a similar version that the sabotage was disguised as the BALTOPS 2022 exercises, and the Americans chose the place for mining in advance together with the Norwegian sailors. The explosives were planted by divers under the guise of an exercise, he said.

US reaction

The White House declared the groundlessness of the accusations of explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. State Department spokesman Ned Price added that Washington will continue to coordinate closely with its European friends. According to him, the States will support Europe’s investigations, and will also make efforts to strengthen its energy independence.

We said it was a diversion Ned Price US State Department Spokesperson

Commenting on the Hersh investigation, Ned Price said the United States denies allegations of undermining Nord Stream. According to the official, such claims about US involvement in the gas pipeline explosions are “pure disinformation.”

We voice this message constantly in the face of the lies that the Russian authorities are generating, and we will continue to do so in any form if necessary. Ned Price US State Department Spokesperson

At the end of January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines was still not over.