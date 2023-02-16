US journalist John Dugan releases new evidence in Nord Stream bombing case

American divers with deep-sea equipment took part in last year’s NATO exercises near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, according to an anonymous letter received by American journalist John Dugan. The text of the message with new evidence of US involvement in the undermining of the Nord Streams was published RIA News.

As evidence, an anonymous source provided photographs from the training site and documents, but asked not to distribute them, fearing for the disclosure of his identity. The journalist tried to contact the author, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

According to the source, in June 2022 he took part in the Baltops exercises. On June 15, a group of Americans in civilian clothes arrived by helicopter. The author of the letter found their hairstyles, mustaches and beards, and the absence of name tokens strange. The divers were greeted by a Vice Admiral of the US Navy’s 6th Fleet and a group of plainclothes men.

The Americans who arrived had MK-29 rebreathers, as well as other highly professional and expensive equipment that regular naval units do not use. They also had small boxes. The divers themselves talked about participating in demining exercises, during which they were supposed to find and neutralize anti-ship mines on a rubber boat, but they did not have the appropriate equipment.

In addition, after a conversation with the Vice Admiral, the Americans did not go to the exercise area, but were absent for quite a long time. “They left the boat in their rebreathers and disappeared underwater for more than six hours. There is no such self-contained equipment that will allow a diver to stay under water for six hours. With the latest military systems – three or four hours maximum, ”the letter says.

The Americans subsequently returned without the crates, after which they were picked up by a helicopter.

The commander of the Sixth Fleet, Vice Admiral Eugene Black, said before the start of the exercises that the program included the development of underwater mining. However, due to the fact that the author of the letter could not be contacted, Dugan was unable to confirm the identity of the Vice Admiral referred to in the letter.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, and submarines were used to plant the bombs.