Scientists in Scotland have identified two cases of two people who are believed to have transmitted the Covid-19 epidemic to their cats.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow said that the two cats showed symptoms of the virus after contact with their owners.

The two cats belong to two different subspecies and lived in separate houses. One cat showed mild symptoms, while the other cat’s life had to be ended.

Scientists now want to make improvements in understanding whether pets play a role in transmitting the virus to humans.

These two cases were monitored when organizing the cat screening program in the United Kingdom.

The researchers believe that the two cats were infected with the epidemic through their companions, who had previously been infected with the Covid-19 epidemic before the symptoms of the epidemic appeared on the two cats.

The study, which was published in the medical journal “Veterinary Record”, said that there is no evidence at the present time that the epidemic is transmitted from cats to humans or that cats, dogs, or other pets play any essential role in transmitting the Covid epidemic.

But the scientists said that pets could theoretically serve as a “viral reservoir” that would allow the transmission of epidemics to continue, and they said it was important to improve the common understanding of whether pets could infect humans with the virus.

‘Relatively low risk’

Lead author of the study, Professor Margaret Hoose of the Virus Research Center of the Medical Research Council at the University of Glasgow, said: “These two cases of human-to-animal transmission of the epidemic have been observed in the United Kingdom.”

She added, “Currently, the transmission of the epidemic from animals to humans represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas that still suffer from high human-to-human transmission.”

And she added, “However, in light of the decline in human infections, the possibility of transmission to animals is of increasing importance as it constitutes a source of re-transmission of the epidemic to humans.”

“Therefore, it is important to improve our understanding of the possibility of transmitting the virus to animals that have been affected by the epidemic,” she said.

The researchers at the aforementioned center concerned with establishing a partnership with the Veterinary Diagnostic Service at the Veterinary Institute of the University to complete this study.

The first cat, who was four months old and called Rakdoll, lived in a house whose owner had symptoms similar to those of the Covid epidemic at the end of March 2020, despite not having been tested.

The kitten was taken to a veterinarian after she suffered in April 2020 from breathing problems, but her condition deteriorated and her life had to be ended.

Lung samples taken after the cat died revealed damage similar to symptoms of viral pneumonia. There are indications that pets have been infected with the SARS-Cove-2 virus.

Mild symptoms

While the second cat was six years old at the time, it is a Siamese cat and lives in a house, and a medical examination confirmed that one of the owners of the house had contracted the Covid-19 epidemic.

The cat was shown to a veterinarian because of secretions in the nose and conjunctivitis (inflammation of the lining of the eyelids), but the symptoms remained mild and the cat recovered at a later time.

A survey of previous swabs submitted to the Veterinary Defense Association, run by veteran veterinary surgeons, between March and July 2020 confirmed routine testing to identify routine pathogens.

Scientists believe that these two cases are likely to shed light on ignoring the true rate of transmission from humans to animals, given that animal examinations remain limited.

Since the start of the epidemic, reports have appeared of cats contracting Covid-19 as a result of contact with their owners in countries including Hong Kong, Belgium, the United States, France and Spain.

Professor James Wood, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at Cambridge University, said: “We have reached important results that reinforce the available evidence which says that humans can infect pets and in some cases, as is the case here, cause pets to suffer clinical epidemics.”

He added, “There are reports of cats and dogs being infected. This is a high-quality study that includes complete genome sequencing to confirm the relationships responsible for the infection.”