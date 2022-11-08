The subject of possible or unlikely life on Mars is shrouded in mystery. However, it is certain that the slightest hint of extraterrestrial life sparks enormous fascination. In this way, research on the Red Planet, although not conclusive, indicates that Earth is probably not the only refuge for life in the Solar System, as the probes identify important traces present on the planet, such as traces of microbes and methane – gas present on Earth produced primarily by biological activity.

In this context, an especially valuable sign of life is the presence of water. However, it is already known that billions of years ago the surface of Mars contained water, but it is still debated among scientists whether Mars harbored an ocean in its low-lying northern hemisphere. However, topography data and comparisons with Earth indicate that the planet actually hosted a massive ancient ocean.

Recently, researchers were able to present definitive evidence that about 3.5 billion years ago, the area (northern hemisphere) was home to an ocean that spanned hundreds of thousands of kilometers and was at least 900 meters deep.

To reach such conclusions, the researchers used software developed by the United States Geological Survey to map data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter. The survey found river ridges that stretched over 6,500 kilometers, grouped into 20 systems. Furthermore, the study showed that the ridges are likely remnants of ancient shorelines, such as river deltas or undersea channel belts.

According to Benjamin Cardenas, assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State and lead author of the recently published study. in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, “What immediately comes to mind as one of the most significant points here is that the existence of an ocean this size means greater potential for life […] The rocks at Aeolis Dorsa capture some fascinating information about what the ocean was like. It was dynamic. Sea level rose significantly. Rocks were being deposited along their basins at an accelerated rate. A lot of changes have happened here.”

It is possible to study Mars by comparing it to Earth, in the sense of using it as a structural parameter. The types of geological structures and textures that water creates with rocks on our planet are already known, so if there’s the same sort of thing on Mars, it’s possible to assume that water was also present there.

Thus, the principle that guides the search for signs of water on Mars is precisely the search for rocks and other structures that were formed due to the action of water. With the data collected in the research, the authors obtained maps with the locations, thicknesses and elevations of the ridge system, which made it possible to understand the paleogeography of the region as never before.

Therefore, the area that is now called Aeolis Dorsa was once actually a great ocean fed by a dense network of rivers. Furthermore, the researchers concluded that there was a large water system on Mars: “The stratigraphy we are interpreting here is quite similar to the stratigraphy of Earth. […] It sounds like a big statement to say that we’ve discovered records of major waterways on Mars, but in reality, this is a relatively mundane stratigraphy. It’s textbook geology when you recognize it for what it is. The interesting part, of course, is that it’s on Mars.”

With the new evidence, the possibility that there was life on Mars seems closer and closer to being proved. If there really are signs of life, the discovered ocean presents itself as the perfect place to look for more signs, as the conditions are very favorable.