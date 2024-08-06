Contents of six safe deposit boxes added to case of dry rations supply to Russian Armed Forces

The contents of six safe deposit boxes have been added to the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General and Hero of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov. RIA Novosti was informed about this by law enforcement agencies.

They reportedly contained documents and items of significance to the criminal case. The names of the cell owners have not been disclosed.

Bulgakov suspected of possible involvement in the Voentorg case

In early August, it became known that Bulgakov had been investigated for involvement in the theft of 400 million rubles during the execution of state contracts by JSC Voentorg. Law enforcement agencies indicated that the crimes of the head of Voentorg, Vladimir Pavlov, date back to the period when the former deputy minister of defense oversaw the issues of logistical support for the Russian Armed Forces. It also turned out that the Gryazinsky Food Plant, whose interests Bulgakov lobbied for, had contracts with Voentorg for the supply of dry rations to the army.

The general director of Voentorg was taken into custody on August 1. He was arrested until September 30. According to the investigation, Pavlov was involved in a criminal conspiracy and purchased products for the troops from manufacturing companies between December 2019 and December 2022. He resold the purchased goods to the Ministry of Defense, increasing the price by 400 million rubles. However, the head of Voentorg did not admit his guilt.

Bulgakov was associated with a large food processing plant

According to law enforcement agencies, Bulgakov acted in the interests of the Gryazinsky Food Plant. For a long time, he lobbied for the interests of the enterprise, using his official position. Under his rule, a system was created in which the military was supplied with low-quality food at inflated prices. The general could receive kickbacks from contracts. Beef was also replaced with pork and chicken, and the energy value of rations was inflated.

According to the investigation, Bulgakov’s accomplice, Aleksandr Mikhailenko, was involved in this. He was the owner of a pork production company. It is alleged that it was used to replace beef in dry rations for the military.