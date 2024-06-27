The billionaire UFC fighter Conor McGregor will be Agent 47’s next target in the new event Hitman World of Assassination.

IO Interactive the developer of Hitman, announced on June 27 the new objective that will be available in World of Assassination. Conor McGregor provided his voice and face for the mission called “The Disruptor.”

The Disruptor will be available for free on all platforms as part of the Free Starter Pack Hitman 3 from July 27 to 29.

The players of Hitman World of Assassination will have access to this mission. The DLC will be available starting today and will grant users permanent access to the mission as part of the Elusive Target Arcade

McGregor will also portray the alter ego of The Disruptor, a billionaire MMA fighter who owes a debt to the head of a major technology company.

The mission will bring players back to the island of Sgàil, during a meeting of the Ark Society (an organization made up of the richest and most powerful people in the world) where Conor will be preparing for a duel against Tim Quinn, the organizer of the event and CEO of Quantum Leap, a major technology company to which Conor owes money.

During the mission Conor will be preparing for a duel on the Island of Sgàil, an island that belongs to the Ark Society (an organization made up of the richest and most powerful people in the world), his confrontation will be against Tim Quinn, the CEO of Quantum Leap, a major technology company. Agent 47 will be recruited by this company, in order to prevent his boss from being completely humiliated in front of everyone, so you will have to manage to defeat McGregor before or even during the fight.

Unfortunately, Tim, as much as he loves MMA, has no chance against Conor McGregor, so Agent 47’s job will be to prevent the fighter from winning the battle.

“The era of The Disruptor is here! I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life. I can’t wait for players to try and take him down – Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life!“Conor McGregor said about this expansion.

The Disruptor also brings with it a number of other new features beyond the new objective, with the addition of four community-inspired challenges: Rotten Fruit, Mystery of the Unicorns, Sapienza Sports Club and A Fine Vintage; three objectives: The Procurers, The Ex-Dictator and The Appraiser; new rounds of curated contracts; the return of the Dartmoor Garden Show event, which can be acquired for free through the Starter Pack throughout July; and finally a new Twitch Drop (Purple Streak Suitcase), which will be unlocked by watching one hour of Hitman World of Assassination on Twitch between June 27 and July 7.

Hitman The Disruptor Pack: How much does it cost and what does it offer?

The Disruptor Pack unlocks a few mission-based cosmetic items. Purchasing it will grant you permanent access to The Ostentatious, a two-tier Arcade Contract with the aforementioned objective.

This package includes:

Fur coat from The Disruptor.

The Disruptor’s Staff.

The Disruptor kettlebell.

The Disruptor Resistance Band.

The Ostentatious, a two-level Arcade contract with the elusive target El Reventador.

And a number of cosmetic items for the Hitman Free Agent game mode’s vault, which are based on the iconic Elusive Target mission.

The price of this DLC is around $65 MXN, however if you are reading this between July 27 and 29 you still have time to play it completely free if you are a player of Hitman 3

