D.Back then, 30 years ago, they called it the “Big Bang”. There was a tremendous roar when the World League of American Football started. In Frankfurt, at the games of the professional club Galaxy in what was then the Waldstadion, you saw a booming show that had never been seen before at a German sporting event. But the project, financed by the National Football League (NFL) from the United States and later launched as NFL Europe, was in the red and was disbanded in 2007.

Now an international league is starting again: the European League of Football (ELF). At the end of June, eight teams, six of them in Germany, are to play their first games and raise the American national sport in Europe to a new level in a league that largely follows NFL rules and is modeled on them as a franchise system.

Proximity to NFL Europe

Five team names signal the proximity to the then NFL Europe: Frankfurt Galaxy, Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Hamburg Sea Devils, Barcelona Dragons. Then there are the Leipzig Kings, the Stuttgart Scorpions and the Panthers Wroclaw from Breslau in Poland. Unlike in the NFL Europe, in which almost only Americans played, in the ELF it should mainly be local players. The number of professionals from the motherland of this sport is limited to four per team. These are not yet professional teams but, according to the league, compete under “professionalized” conditions.



The presenter and former football player Patrick Esume is the new league’s commissioner.

TV presenter Patrick Esume as ELF commissioner and media entrepreneur Zeljko Karajica (Sports & Entertainment Holding) as CEO want to conquer the continent with a kind of football revolution. Just recently, the league landed a coup and signed former NFL professional Kasim Edebali for the Hamburg Sea Devils. A first success: 13 league games are broadcast live on Pro Sieben Maxx and ran.de.

But despite these promising signals, there were also problems. The Ingolstadt Praetorians and the Hildesheim-based German Knights in 1367 Lower Saxony withdrew from the eight originally named teams. Leipzig and Cologne moved up for them. In Berlin, the collaboration with the football veteran Roman Motzkus was ended after the main investor Axel von Saldern left. “Suddenly our most important contact person was gone,” says Esume. The successors in the Thunder office have not yet been determined, but according to Esume they will be presented this week.

Ambitious and problematic

The head of the German Knights was Christoph Heyne, once the manager of the NFL Europe Club Frankfurt Galaxy and a marketing man with experience in sports. He doesn’t want to comment on the details any more than his Ingolstadt colleague Ramin Ghassemi, who refers to the press release of his club. You could read “no agreement” with the ELF and “the negotiations stopped”. Motzkus, the resigned Berlin club boss, tells more. “Of 16 points that we agreed with the league, ten were not met,” he says. “They gave us to understand that they would orientate themselves differently.”

As ambitious as the new project is, it is problematic for German football – especially for the German Football League (GFL). With the end of Ingolstadt and Hildesheim, a number of top German players initially have no perspective. In Hildesheim, after the planned change of the team to the ELF, the Invaders team was not registered for the GFL. In Ingolstadt, the Dukes move to the third division.

There was also collateral damage in Hamburg and Frankfurt, where the ELF clubs Sea Devils and Galaxy recruited players, coaches and officials from the GFL teams Elmshorn Fighting Pirates and Frankfurt Universe on such a large scale that the clubs got into trouble. Elmshorn no longer reported for the first division, Universe is trying to set up a GFL team of second and third class personnel. Since no team will be relegated from the first division in the coming season, it is hoped that the Main will be competitive again by 2022.

“I’m really sorry for the players,” says the former Hildesheim manager Heyne. The ELF has already left “a shambles”, says league spokesman and board member Axel Streich. “Football is not promoted here, it is damaged.” In the teams that will not compete in the ELF, “the players are the spoiled ones”. Esume counters: “It’s not like we inhaled these clubs with all their players and coaches. All of them have volunteered to join us. And that is their right. ”The GFL’s point of view is different. “Ultimately,” says Streich, “the locations of the ELF clubs use existing structures and benefit for their own business.”

Esume confirms that Karajica, then still managing director of Pro Sieben Sat 1, asked the GFL and the American Football Association Germany a few years ago whether they wanted to participate in a European league. Now the “coach”, as the former French national coach Esume is called, and Karajica are realizing their idea of ​​a league of their own. They dream of players developing there for the NFL.

Tilman Engel doubts that this will go well. The former manager of Frankfurt Galaxy in the NFL Europe is a consultant for the German Bowl finals of the German association in Frankfurt. “There is an incredible amount of knee broken,” he says of the ELF. Above all, he rejects one thing: “this brutal cannibalization of German football”.