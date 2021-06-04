A new National Identity Document (DNI) will enter into force in Spain on a mandatory basis on August 2. It is an identity card that will be common in the 27 countries of the European Union and that it was issued to the actress Luisa Martín in a ceremony held at a police station in the Madrid municipality of Móstoles.

In the issuance of the first European DNI they were present the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo, and the Government Delegate in the Community of Madrid, Mercedes González. The creation of this document fulfills the EU Regulation 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 20, 2019, which incorporates new security measures.

New features

The new DNI includes the English denomination of the document ‘National Identity Card‘as European regulations required the name to be included in two of the union’s official languages ​​(English remains official in the EU for Ireland after the UK leaves). In the back there will be a two-letter code to indicate the country to which it belongs surrounded by 12 yellow stars. In Spain, the code will be ‘ES’.

In addition, the document, which will remain the same size (85.60 × 53.98 mm), will include a microchip that will save the holder’s photo, signature and the bearer’s fingerprints, something that will be excluded for children under 6 years of age and could also be excluded for children under 12, as well as for people who cannot present their fingerprints.

When does it come into force?

The DNI will come into force in a mandatory way in Spain in the month of August, but this it does not mean that it is mandatory to have it by that date. The European Union has indicated that current IDs will be valid until their validation date and that, therefore, in the next renewal all citizens will acquire the European DNI. The deadline will be August 3, 2031.

As for the validity, it is a factor that is left to the decision of the states, but They will have to last a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10. The cards of those citizens over 70 years of age who comply with the security standards established by ICAO will be valid until the expiration date.

Digitization strategy

The new document is part of a global strategy, the DNIE Digital Identity Program of the National Police and the objective is that in the coming months there will be a Spanish application that allows citizens carry their identity on their mobile, with which they can use the electronic signature.

The plan, which will be financed with the Recovery Funds, contemplates for the next months an express DNI that would consist of a semi-automatic issuance system that will reduce waiting times for renewals of these documents and that it would allow to take a photograph at the moment.