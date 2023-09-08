Hugo Cilo – Publisher 3i Hugo Cilo – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/hugo-cilo-editora-3/ 09/08/2023 – 14:12

The Brazilian Pharmaceutical Eurofarma, with revenues of BRL 8 billion last year, is developing a formula to be more active in the digital world. The company is going to announce in the coming days a new brand: Euron. It will be an entrepreneurship and digital transformation platform focused on innovation in the health areadivided into five main fronts:

*Euron Six Sigma (area for internal projects that bring efficiency to the business model),

* EurON Open Innovation (responsible for attracting innovation ecosystems from Latin America and connection with startups),

* EurON Digital Health (business unit to receive digital technology proposals and solutions),

* EurON Ventures (investment fund focused on attracting technology projects aimed at the health sector),

* EurON Data (market and data intelligence area that will provide insights to support and influence the company’s strategic decisions).

Second Rodrigo Pereiraexecutive director of the company, the platform will focus on accelerating business in the digital field. “After celebrating 50 years of history, we are unifying this digital transformation to consolidate the company’s position and importance in this ecosystem”, said the executive. “We are going to position Eurofarma as an agent of synergy between people, science and technology for more life and health, through the legacy and DNA of innovation.”

Brazilian vitamin supplements market

Survey of orient mixpioneer in herbal medicines in Brazil, shows that Brazilians are consuming more and more nutritional supplements, driven by online commerce, according to the co-CEO, Philip Ji. And they consume more when they approach 40 years. The study found that:

* the main consumers of dietary supplements are people aged between 35 and 44 years (33.1%),

* followed by customers aged 45 to 54 years (26.8%),

* 25 to 34 (20.1%),

* 55 to 64 (11.2%),

* 14 to 18, with 5% of total sales. Of these, 81.3% are women and 18.6% are men. Driven by this data, the company wants to expand its business throughout Brazil. Founded in 1993 in Rio de Janeiro, Orient Mix wants to strengthen sales in the Northeast and South regions, as well as in Brasília and São Paulo.

The detachment of the Marist Group

One of the largest education and health networks in the country, the Marist Group is transforming part of its income, of R$ 1.2 billion last year, into scholarships and investments in its hospitals. In one year, the institution allocated R$ 174 million in scholarships to Basic Education and Higher Education students and around R$ 80 million in improvements to the hospitals that are part of the Group, the Cajuru University Hospital (with 100% SUS service) and the Saint Marcellin Champagnat Hospital (reference in high complexity), both from Curitiba. Since May under the command of Maurício Zanforlinformer chief financial officer of Syrian Lebanese Hospital, investments are intended to reinforce the network’s performance in ESG practices.

“The poor pay proportionally more tax than the rich. we want everyone to contribute so that everyone can be fulfilled.”

President Lula, in defending the collection of Income Tax on profits, dividends and inheritance, during his weekly live

Faith, travel and profit

Data from Charter & Tourism Optionspecialist of JCA Group on charter, show that the hiring of excursions for the second half of 2023 is 30% higher than a year earlierwith searches 40% higher than in 2022. Religious and event tourism account for 60% of all eventual charters closed in the semester so far, according to the company’s director, Carlos Lacerda. Highlight for the pilgrimages that usually take place in October.

natural breakeven

Contrary to Brazilian startups, which are trying to recover from a troubled period, foodtech roots has just announced that it has reached breakeven. After an internal reorganization at the beginning of the year, the company saw new growth opportunities in B2B sales, which already show 60% monthly growth. Second Tomás Abrahãofounder and CEO of the company, the plan is to increase the network of small partner producers by 30%, which today has more than 1,000 farmers. “With the equivalence point reached, we will have more autonomy and possibilities for accelerated expansion over the coming months”said Abraham.

Generali bets on Pix Insurance

the italian insurer Generali wants to surf on the popularization of Pix to grow in the Brazilian market. The company has just created a product aimed at those who fear being a victim of fraud, theft, kidnapping or other financial risk situations. According to the director Claudia Lopesthe insurance can be included in other contracts, such as, for example, Bolsa Protegida Insurance or Card Loss and Robbery Insurance, with prices starting at R$9.99.