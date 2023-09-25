The EU council has decided: the new Euro 7 anti-pollution regulations will be less harsh than expected. In practice, for private vehicles and vans the current emission limits and conditions for carrying out the tests required by Euro 6 remain. And the emission limits of fine dust for brakes and microplastics in tires have also been made less severe (which would have gotten into trouble even electric cars). In detail, the 27 ministers of the union have adopted their negotiating position on the text of the European regulation which introduces the new Euro 7 standards. And, for the first time, the legislative act proposed by the commission takes into consideration cars in a single text , vans and heavy vehicles.

The document

The position of the council meeting in the format of the competitiveness ministers, we read in a note published after the vote, “draws a balance between more stringent obligations and the additional investments necessary for the industry”. Ministers aligned the limits and test conditions on light vehicles (private cars and vans). However, the alignment of the emission limits for brake particles and the abrasion rate of tires has been strengthened to the international standards adopted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

More realism

The council’s position “is more prudent, concrete, realistic and pragmatic” than that of the commission, claimed the minister of Made in Italy and business Adolfo Urso before the vote. “The realignment of a series of limits to values ​​established in the Euro 6 regulation for internal combustion engines and particulate emissions, as well as the extension of the deadlines for the introduction of new legislation are an important decision in the name of political, economic and social responsibility,” he continued.

The next steps

But the Italian government’s battle is not over: now it aims to ensure that small-volume producers can move the date of application of the new rules to 2035 also for a rational and logical alignment with the regulation which from 2035 which provides for the stop to sale to internal combustion engines. The tug-of-war has just begun.