The EU demands the release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and announces new sanctions against Russia. Moscow immediately announces retaliation.

BRUSSELS taz | Despite massive warnings from Moscow, the EU has launched new sanctions against Russia. They should contribute to the release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, it was said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday in Brussels. The Foreign Service wants to work out details. According to EU diplomats, four high-ranking employees of the Russian security authorities are to be banned from traveling and blocked assets.

Navalny had been arrested three weeks ago on his return from Germany. The Russian judiciary accuses him of parole violations and defamation of a World War II veteran. The European Court of Human Rights last week called for his immediate release. The EU foreign ministers are now also referring to this: It is a matter of enforcing international law.

However, the EU has not always responded so quickly to judgments by the Human Rights Court. In the case of the Turkish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtaş, the foreign ministers did nothing, although his release was overdue since December.

It is also unusual that the EU ministers have consulted with Navalny’s confidants. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas even traveled to Brussels on Sunday. Details were not disclosed and Maas was not available to answer questions from journalists.

Sanctions against oligarchs too?

The Navalny employee Leonid Volkov was all the more open. He called on the EU on Monday to also impose sanctions on oligarchs close to the Kremlin. Without them, the “machinery of oppression” would be inconceivable.

This view is shared by a majority in the European Parliament. But there are legal concerns in the Council of Ministers. It is hardly possible to prove that oligarchs were directly responsible for the imprisonment of Navalny. That is why the EU foreign ministers now want to target the police and justice system in Russia first.

It is the second time that the EU has imposed sanctions on Navalny. The first sentences were waived in autumn for poisoning the Kremlin critic – allegedly by the Russian secret service.

At the beginning of February the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell traveled to Moscow to sound out possibilities for a thaw. However, his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov let him accuse him, in Brussels one speaks of a “humiliation”. Since then the nerves have been on edge. 70 MEPs demanded Borrell’s dismissal, and a stop of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is requested. Lavrov, in turn, threatens to break off relations with the EU.

The new sanctions should not ease the situation – on the contrary: Russia’s EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov has already announced retaliation.