Whistleblowers who contribute to the uncovering of scandals such as the Panama Papers with secret information are now better protected in the EU.

A deadline for the EU states to convert new rules to protect so-called whistleblowers into national law expired on Friday. "Whistleblowers are courageous people who dare to bring illegal activities to light," said the responsible Vice-President of the EU Commission Vera Jourova. The new law will protect them.

Whistleblowing is about uncovering and passing on grievances or criminal machinations by insiders, who mostly as employees have privileged access to information. In view of several scandals such as the Facebook data leak or the so-called Panama Papers, which only became public through whistleblowers, the EU Commission presented a proposal for uniform protection of whistleblowers in April 2018.

The rules that EU states and the European Parliament agreed on in 2019 cover, among other things, violations of EU law in the areas of money laundering, corporate taxation, data protection, food and product safety, environmental protection and nuclear safety. The EU Commission encouraged the member states to expand the scope.

Specifically, it is provided that whistleblowers can freely choose how they report the violations. You are not required to go to any position in your own company first. Companies with more than 50 employees have to set up such a position. The whistleblower can also contact a competent authority.

In certain cases, whistleblowers can also address the public directly via the media: This could be the case, for example, if the authorities do not react appropriately to a reported malpractice, endanger the public interest or reporting to the authorities is not an option. The new rules are also intended to protect whistleblowers from dismissals and other reprisals by their employers. (dpa)