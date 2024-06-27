Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/27/2024 – 7:01

Brazilian investors now have a new ETF to invest in US companies. Starting this Tuesday, the 27th, QQQI11, launched by the Buena Vista Capital management company, joins the other 86 funds of this type traded on B3.

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are investment funds whose objective is to follow a stock index, that is, to offer the same returns as this index. There are ETFs that “mirror” the Ibovespa, others that replicate international stock exchanges and even that group together technology companies.

QQQI11 will seek to track the market value gains of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. There is already another ETF listed on the Brazilian stock exchange that replicates the same index: the NASD11, managed by XP Asset.

Nasdaq is a stock exchange focused on technology companies. It includes giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, Google, Tesla, Netflix and Airbnb.

In other words, with this asset option, you can invest in this group of companies by purchasing just a single ETF.

QQQI11 shares can be purchased for amounts starting at R$100, with an administration fee of 0.83% per year.

QQQI11 also intends to pay dividends

In addition to tracking the returns of this index, QQQI11 will also seek to pay monthly dividends at a rate of 1.15% per month. Over one year, the percentage represents a total return of 14%.

The new ETF individually acquires shares of the Nasdaq 100 index. It also uses an options strategy to guarantee the payment of dividends within the target and to generate gains from upward movements in the market. Yields above the dividend target are kept in the portfolio.

“We know that the dividend segment is increasingly shining in the eyes of Brazilian investors”, says Renato Nobile, manager and analyst at Buena Vista Capital.

Manager is already responsible for SPYI11

QQQI11 is Buena Vista Capital’s second US index fund. The manager is also responsible for SPYI11, which focuses on S&P 500 companies.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 is the main index of the New York Stock Exchange, considered the largest exchange in the world. It brings together 500 companies from different sectors, including technology and others such as health, communication, energy and food.

SPYI11 has a slightly more modest dividend target of 1% per month. “But you give investors the option of composing their dividend strategy with the two best indices in the world”, says Nobile.

Taxes on ETFs are the same as those charged on other variable income investments: income tax on dividends at a rate of 15% and income tax on the sale of the share at a higher price than the acquisition price, also at 15%.