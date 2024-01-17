Two body shapes and lengths, three battery sizes and a high payload. In other words the new eSprinter, which can be ordered from January 19th in combination with a battery capacity of 56 kWh or 113 kWh. But don't worry: an 81 kWh version will soon follow, to which a chassis version will also be added, a feature that will make it interesting for numerous new sectors and for manufacturers of fittings and equipment. “With its versatility, a new generation of infotainment systems and improved safety and assistance systems, the Sprinter continues to be the complete system solution, perfect for a wide range of transport and commercial mobility needs,” explains Andreas Zygan, head of development at Mercedes-Benz Vans. “Meanwhile, the new eSprinter convinces with its efficiency, range and loading volume. In this way, it also underlines the Group's claim to be a leader in electric mobility in the commercially oriented segment.”

Three modules

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is based on a new concept consisting of three modules, which allows the greatest possible freedom in the development and design of various extensions and bodies, previously only known from the conventionally powered Sprinter. The front module includes all high-voltage components and can be combined with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size. The module for the space-saving integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody. The position of the battery between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, guarantees optimal battery conservation and the low center of gravity guarantees the handling you need.

Characteristics

The electrically driven rear axle of the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter offers customers advantages in terms of vehicle length, maximum gross vehicle weight (up to 4.25 tonnes), towing capacity (up to 2 tonnes) and loading volume. load (maximum 14 m³). Accordingly, the new eSprinter is available in two body versions and lengths, as well as with an efficient electric motor in the power levels of 100 and 150 kilowatts peak. The new permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) is characterized by particularly high efficiency. Furthermore, the thermal management has also been further developed. Customers can choose between three different battery sizes: 113 kWh, 81 kWh or 56 kWh (81 kWh variant available to order later this year). The electric range, based on a WLTP cycle simulation, will be up to 440 kilometers 1.2. According to simulations based on the WLTP City cycle, a range of up to 500 kilometers is possible for trips in urban areas.

Quick Charging

Like all Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, the new eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger can be charged with up to 50 kilowatts of direct current as standard and optionally with up to 115 kilowatts at a fast charging station. Concretely, this means that the battery with a capacity of 56 kWh is charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 28 minutes at a maximum of 115 kW while the battery with a usable capacity of 113 kWh requires approximately 42 minutes at a maximum of 115 kW. The Mercedes me Charge4 digital service is also available for the eSprinter. This gives customers access to one of the largest public charging networks in Europe, with around 600,000 charging points, including the European fast charging network IONITY. Mercedes me Charge offers access to 1,150 different public charging station operators in Europe via a single charging contract. Among these, the Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs, whose first European headquarters was recently opened in Mannheim. Customers can benefit from fixed prices that apply independently of the charging station operator to adapt their tariff to their individual charging behavior while optimizing costs. At all stations, Mercedes me Charge allows charging with electricity from renewable energy sources.

Engines

Under the bonnet, the proven 2.0-litre diesel engine (OM654) is available in up to four power levels of 84 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW and 140 kW, depending on the selected model and drive variant. The all-wheel drive version of the Sprinter is available in all models. The drive variants are combined with the convenient 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission or the 6-speed manual transmission. The new eSprinter with 56 kWh battery starts at 60,500 euros.