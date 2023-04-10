Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions. (Archive photo) © Libkos/AP/dpa

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian attacks for over a year. Apparently, they are now also bombing positions on Russia’s territory.

Belgorod – Ukraine is now apparently also attacking positions on Russian soil. The Ukrainian military has released videos showing attacks on Russian forces in Russia for the first time. In doing so, Ukraine is breaking with the motto of not attacking Russian military units before they are on Ukrainian soil – a maxim that the West in particular strongly endorses. Also out of concern about the reaction of Russian President Vladimir Putin to such attacks.

One of the videos showed the bombing of Russian positions in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border the Picture reported. A total of four impacts in a piece of forest near a farm can be observed in the publication. A Ukrainian military blogger wrote: “The Ukrainian artillery processed the equipment and personnel of the occupiers who were discovered by the reconnaissance of the 4th Kharkiv border guard command and set up new positions. Location: about 1.3 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.”

Ukrainian attack on Russian territory: Russia’s troops fired from home soil

Another video also showed an attack in the western Russian region of Belgorod, just behind the Logachevka border crossing, which was used until last year. Ukrainian mobile artillery units of the Third Armored Brigade apparently fired at a Russian Akazija self-propelled gun. Three impacts around the Russian gun, about 400 meters inside Russia’s borders, can be seen in the video. However, the Russian weapon system was probably located behind Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

A drone footage of the Ukrainians showed noisy Picturethat the Russian artillery fire did not come from the armed forces stationed there, but from Russia itself. Perhaps the Russian army assumed that it was protected from Ukrainian attacks in Russia and fired its guns from home soil – even if they had around three had to shoot kilometers further. The reaction of Russia’s military leadership to the pre-emptive strikes by Ukraine has been rather cautious – perhaps also because of a lack of ammunition. Although the shelling appears in the daily reports, there were apparently no countermeasures initially. In 2022, the Russian regime was still threatening to activate its nuclear defense doctrine if Ukraine launched an attack on Russia.

Partisan attacks on Russian border regions: Russia’s soldiers turn against Putin

It remained unclear whether the Ukrainians used artillery pieces or mortars for the attack. Equally unanswered on Wednesday was the question of whether ammunition from domestic or western stocks was used for the attack. However, the Ukrainian army’s attack on Russian territory could show Ukraine’s growing self-confidence – and could also be part of the planned spring offensive.

However, these Ukrainian attacks were by no means the first acts of war on Russian territory. Attacks on Russian airfields sparked jubilation in Ukraine at the end of December. In early March, heavy fighting also broke out in Russia’s border regions, such as in Bryansk. At the time, Putin called the attack a “terrorist attack”. At the time, Ukrainian media reports said that Russian opponents of the war were responsible for the attack.

And in fact they seemed to have been right, because apparently the partisans in Bryansk were really Russian citizens: the “Russian Volunteer Corps” had claimed responsibility for the attacks and said they were not a “Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group”, but rather one Group of Russian soldiers who will prove “that the free Russian people can fight with weapons in their hands” against Putin’s regime. (ale)