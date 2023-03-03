FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Russia and Ukraine blame each other after attacking two Russian border villages. Russian nationalists are calling on the Kremlin for harsh retaliation.

Munich/Washington – The attack on two border villages in the Russian region of Bryansk could trigger a new level of escalation in the Ukraine war. According to Russian reports, one person died in the attack. Up to six people were held hostage. Russia’s domestic intelligence agency FSB blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” on Thursday (March 2).

Kyiv denies the blame, claiming that Russia is developing a problem with Russian partisans. National groups such as Wagner take advantage of the confusing situation and the Kremlin’s reaction to the attack. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov urges the Kremlin to attack civilians.

Attack on Bryansk: Wagner boss sees “red line” crossed – calls for war crimes

How is the Kremlin dealing with the attack on Russia’s Bryansk region? The nationalist groups in Russia seem to have an answer to this question. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin said Russia allowed Ukraine to violate its “red lines” like that Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. Prigozhin took the opportunity to promote Wagner mercenaries. Russian officials, including Crimean occupation chiefs Sergei Aksyonov and Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as military bloggers, called on the Kremlin to “stretch security measures and carry out retaliatory actions,” the ISW wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l) and Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov (r) in 2017. © Alexei Druzhinin/dpa

Kadyrov, also known as “Putin’s bloodhound,” called on the Kremlin to attack civilians so that those responsible could be punished. Thus he directly called on Russia to commit war crimes. Kadyrov has made it clear in the past that Russia will win the war. Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers have made it clear that they are calling for more far-reaching consequences.

So they suggested that the Kremlin form a supreme command. This should ensure that Russia will win the war. Some others called for the formation of an assassination squad. According to the ISW, it should be held responsible for the murder of Ukrainian officials.

Attack on Russian border region: Putin convenes national security council

When asked if the status of Russia’s “military special operation” was changing to “war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer. Russian President Vladimir Putin had described the attacks on the region as a “terrorist attack” carried out by “neo-Nazis and their owners”. Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak called Russia’s accusations a “deliberate provocation”. Russia only wants to scare its population in order to continue to legitimize the operation in Ukraine.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian data can be independently verified. Putin is said to have convened the National Security Council for Friday (March 3). The new situation allows the Russian President to take special precautions in Russia. The ISW experts even consider an official “declaration of war” against Ukraine to be possible. (vk)

